Monday, October 30, 2023
William Blythe Haynes

Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson mourns tragic loss of ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry

‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry passes away at age 54 at his Los Angeles home on October 28

William Blythe Haynes

Monday, October 30, 2023

Sarah, the Duchess of York, reflected on her cameo on the hit comedy sitcom Friends while mourning the tragic death of Matthew Perry.

Sarah Ferguson, aka Fergie, made an appearance on an episode of the show titled "The One with Ross's Wedding" in season 4 where the group travelled to London for Ross Geller’s wedding to Emily.

Reminiscing about her guest apperancnce, Fergie penned on X (formerly Twitter) beside a picture of the cast of the show, “I remember being thrilled to have met a natural talent, comedian and brilliant actor.”

Honouring Perry, who was found dead in his Los Angeles home on Saturday, she added, “It is a tragedy to lose you so early in life, rest in peace dear Matthew.”

“You have given so much joy and laughter to so many,” she wrote, making it the first Royal tribute for the most beloved Friends star.

Perry passed away at the age of 54 at his Los Angeles home on Saturday afternoon under mysterious circumstances, leaving fans all over the globe devastated.

As per law enforcement informants, no foul play was detected in the Hollywood actor's death, and no illegal drugs were found on the house premises.

Perry was vocal about his drug and alcohol addiction and reflected on his addictions in his autobiography Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir.

