Monday, October 30, 2023
Melanie Walker

Meghan Markle wants to do ‘bigger & better’ things than King Charles

The Duchess of Sussex allegedly has a number of plans for her time in the Palace and they involve everything being on a bigger scale

Melanie Walker

Monday, October 30, 2023

File Footage

Experts believe everything Meghan Markle has planned for the US will be a ‘bigger and better’ version of what the British monarchy is taking on.

Insights into these plans have been brought to light by an inside source.

According to a report by Showbiz Cheat Sheet this insider started the converastion off by issuing a disclaimer about the future of Meghan’s career.

They believe, “There will be no focus on acting or building Meghan’s career around becoming a movie star.”

After all at this moment “everyone knows that’s not the right path for a royal.”

Instead, what the Duchess plans on doing is “focusing more on charitable initiatives, speaking engagements, endorsements, and appearances.”

Before concluding they also drew comparisons between her future plans and that of King Charles’ monarchy.

Reportedly, “think what the royal family does in England, but in the U.S. and bigger,” the insider noted before signing off. 

