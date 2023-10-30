 
Monday, October 30, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle ‘speaks only’ to the people she wants to use

The Duchess has allegedly reduced herself to being nothing more than a ‘networker’ that tries getting the best deal

Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, October 30, 2023

The Duchess of Sussex has just come under fire for being a networker that tries to get the best deals around.

Accusations such as this have been issued by royal commentator and expert Angela Levin.

She weighed in on things during one of her most recent chat with GB News.

During the course of this conversation the experts referenced the royal’s trip to the Caribbean Island of Canouan in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

For those unversed, this location is mainly used by Hollywood’s elite to escape the pressures of daily life.

Hence, in the eyes of Ms Levin, this trip was not for relaxation nor a ‘whisk away’ as was advertised, but was instead about business for Meghan.

“Of course, it’s networking,” she branded the entire thing in her chat.

After all it involves “speaking to people she wants to use,” Ms Levin also said.

Before concluding she also went as far as to add, “I think she’s got lots of boxes she is ticking in her head. And all they care about is money, which is really pathetic.”

