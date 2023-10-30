 
Monday, October 30, 2023
Why Matthew Perry never found true love in life?

Several tragedies in Matthew Perry's love life drove him into depression

Matthew Perry always wanted a perfect family, a loving wife, and sweet kids; unfortunately, none could happen as true love always eluded him.

Describing his efforts to form a perfect relationship, an insider close to The Friends star told Daily Mail, "Matthew always dreamed of having the perfect family," adding, "He wanted a wife and at least a couple of kids. And he said he wouldn't even mind marrying a woman who already had kids."

To work on that, the anonymous tip revealed, "Lately, the star has been looking for love again. But a string of failed relationships left him feeling sad and depressed, and as if he would never find that love he longed for."

The source continued, "Matthew dated dozens of women. But in the end, he always felt they were only interested in his money and his fame. And he was generous to a fault."

Sharing the late actor's bad luck with women, the tipster tattled, "He would shower women with gifts only to have them pack up their goodies and walk away."

Suffering multiple rejections, the source shared, Matthew found solace in drugs and alcohol.

"In the end, I think his years of fighting demons… Drugs and alcohol… It took a toll on him and on his health, and eventually, he would end up alone again," the insider added.

