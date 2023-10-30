 
Monday, October 30, 2023
William Blythe Haynes

King Charles to ‘clash massively’ with Queen Camilla

Both the monarchs are at ends and experts suspect a fight can break out any time now

Royal experts are of the opinion that Queen Camilla and her husband, the King of England are at risk of battling it out in a big clash.

These warnings have been issued by a celebrity astrologer named Inbaal Honigman.

She broke all these thoughts down during one of her most candid interviews with Slingo.

She started the conversation off by referencing their differences and said, “Sensitive Cancer Camilla with passionate Scorpio Charles are two water signs.”

“The element of water is fascinated with feelings, emotions, intuition, and caring” and “in astrology, two people who share an element are likely to share many characteristics, from favorite holiday spots to points of view on life.”

On the other hand, “Cancerian Camilla will be the nurturing one, listening and comforting and making their house, or palace, a home.”

“Scorpio Charles will be the funny one, the partner who says the wrong thing at the wrong time and makes everyone laugh.”

But “the one thing about their compatibility which may be cause for concern, is that they both share a rising sign.”

Before concluding she also said, “In many cases, having the same rising sign could create a couple who have a lot in common, but since both these royals have proud Leo as their ascendant, this could create a clash. Leos like being center stage and struggle to share the limelight.”

