'Friends' actress who played Janice reacts to Matthew Perry's death

Tributes are pouring in for Matthew Perry after the "Friends" star died at the age of 54.



There was no immediate public reaction from the rest of the main "Friends" cast, though Maggie Wheeler -- who played Chandler´s annoying on-again, off-again girlfriend Janice -- posted a photo of them together on Instagram.

She wrote, "What a loss. The world will miss you Matthew Perry . The joy you brought to so many in your too short lifetime will live on. I feel so very blessed by every creative moment we shared."

And Morgan Fairchild, who played Chandler´s mother, wrote that she was "heartbroken."

"The loss of such a brilliant young actor is a shock," she posted on X.







