 
menu
entertainment
Monday, October 30, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

'Friends' actress who played Janice reacts to Matthew Perry's death

Jenice was played by Maggie Wheeler

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, October 30, 2023

Friends actress who played Janice reacts to Matthew Perrys death

Tributes are pouring in for Matthew Perry after the "Friends" star died at the age of 54.

There was no immediate public reaction from the rest of the main "Friends" cast, though Maggie Wheeler -- who played Chandler´s annoying on-again, off-again girlfriend Janice -- posted a photo of them together on Instagram.

She wrote, "What a loss. The world will miss you Matthew Perry . The joy you brought to so many in your too short lifetime will live on. I feel so very blessed by every creative moment we shared."

And Morgan Fairchild, who played Chandler´s mother, wrote that she was "heartbroken."

"The loss of such a brilliant young actor is a shock," she posted on X.



More From Entertainment:

Matthew Perry died on girlfriend's birthday

Matthew Perry died on girlfriend's birthday

Why Matthew Perry never found true love in life?

Why Matthew Perry never found true love in life?
Meghan Markle’s mask is slipping without Prince Harry

Meghan Markle’s mask is slipping without Prince Harry
Matthew Perry: Update on cause of death

Matthew Perry: Update on cause of death

Meghan Markle’s pal wants ‘stern’ call to ‘stop her moaning’

Meghan Markle’s pal wants ‘stern’ call to ‘stop her moaning’
Matthew Perry death: Former ‘SNL’ writer Kevin Brennan makes MORE cruel jokes

Matthew Perry death: Former ‘SNL’ writer Kevin Brennan makes MORE cruel jokes

Taylor Swift finally meets her Mr. Perfect in Travis Kelce?

Taylor Swift finally meets her Mr. Perfect in Travis Kelce?
David Beckham latest move likely to further anger Prince Harry, Meghan Markle? video

David Beckham latest move likely to further anger Prince Harry, Meghan Markle?
Meghan Markle can never be ‘taken seriously’ after Family Guy skit

Meghan Markle can never be ‘taken seriously’ after Family Guy skit
Meghan Markle branded a person with ‘specific agendas’ with or without Harry

Meghan Markle branded a person with ‘specific agendas’ with or without Harry
Meghan Markle's former friend sends cryptic message to King Charles?

Meghan Markle's former friend sends cryptic message to King Charles?

King Charles to ‘clash massively’ with Queen Camilla

King Charles to ‘clash massively’ with Queen Camilla