Monday, October 30, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

David Beckham latest move likely to further anger Prince Harry, Meghan Markle?

David Beckham and Victoria were reportedly furious after they were allegedly accused of leaking stories by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Victoria Beckham’s husband David Beckham is expected to further anger Meghan Markle and Prince Harry amid reports he has accepted King Charles invitation to attend a dinner with the monarch.

The former footballer is also expected to discuss the possibility of becoming an ambassador for King Charles charity-- Prince's Foundation after cutting ties with the California-based royal couple.

David has previously held a similar role at Prince Harry’s Invictus Games.

However, Meghan and Harry’s friendship with the celebrity couple deteriorated after the royals moved to US.

Further more, David Beckham and Victoria were reportedly furious after they were allegedly accused of leaking stories by the California-based royal couple.

Also, Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle’s former friend Lizzie Cundy has claimed that Victoria and David have slowly distanced themselves from the royal couple.

She claimed, "I think Victoria and David have slowly tiptoed away like the other friends.”

According to a report by the Scottish Daily Express David Beckham’s latest move would likely further anger Meghan and Harry.

