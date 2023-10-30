Matthew Perry died on girlfriend's birthday

"Friends" star Matthew Perry's millions of fans were left devasted after news of his death came out.

The actor was 54. He died on the birthday of Hollywood star Julia Roberts whom he dated for a year.

The pair met on the set of 'Friends' when Julia guest appeared on the hit show as Matthew's love interest.

According to the US media, the pair dated from 1995 to 1996. Matthew reportedly developed a drug addiction and although they've separated, Julia offered her help to him.

"When Julia learned that Matthew was backsliding she called and urged him to get help. She's sent him a message telling him that he's more than welcome to spend some quality time on her ranch in New Mexico after rehab if he needs to get away."

Family, friends, and fellow celebrities on Sunday mourned the loss of Matthew Perry, the wise-cracking co-star of the 1990s hit television sitcom "Friends," a day after the actor was found dead in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home.

"Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend," Perry's family said in a statement.

"We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother."