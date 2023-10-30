 
Monday, October 30, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Kanye West’s daughter pays tribute to dad on Halloween

Kanye West and his daughter, North West, have a strong bond. To honour her father, she appeared in a recognizable mascot that traced back to her father’s early career on Halloween.

Sharing the snippet on TikTok, the 10-year-old shook a leg in the bear costume, a throwback to the Chicago rapstar’s hit The College Dropout (2004) album background.

Apart from that, the similar all-too-familiar bear appeared on the 46-year-old’s sophomore album Late Registration, followed by another on Graduation in 2007.

Meanwhile, Kanye’s music return is reportedly inching close as he has announced with Ty Dolla $ign to host a “multi-stadium listening event” for their new joint album.

The Shell Shocked hitmaker shared the exciting news on Instagram, saying the highly-anticipated event will happen on November 3. However, the 41-year-old did not disclose the location.

Meanwhile, the much-touted concert of Ye and Ty in Italy, with 100,000 fans expected to attend, was reportedly shelved.

