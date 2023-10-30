 
menu
entertainment
Monday, October 30, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

‘Yzy hotline’ for Kanye West: How Adidas allegedly managed Ye’s ‘vehemence’

Adidas employees reportedly had a 'Yzy hotline' to manage their collab with Kanye West

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, October 30, 2023

file footage

Adidas reportedly established a 'Yzy hotline' to manage its collaboration with Kanye West before cutting ties with him in 2022 due to perceived antisemitic remarks.

The message chain, initiated in 2018, included Adidas executives and managers, aiming to “ongoing effort to help Mr. West, contain him, or somehow do both.” Concerns were raised about West's expectations and approach in the chain, per a report by the New York Times.

Messages mentioned the “shifting, outsize expectations and his vehemence in their private dealings," per the publication. 

It's unclear if these issues reached Adidas's supervisory board. The report also suggested antisemitic behavior from West dating back to 2013.

Following West's departure, Adidas planned to sell leftover Yeezys and donate a portion of profits to charity.

In a recent podcast interview, Adidas CEO Bjorn Gulden praised West's creativity and believed his comments were misinterpreted, stating that West is not a bad person.

“I think Kanye West is one of the most creative people in the world, both in music and what I would call street culture. He’s extremely creative,” he said. “I don’t think he meant what he said,” he added, referring to the seemingly antisemitic comments he made. “I don’t think he’s a bad person, it just came across that way.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry’s being ‘snotty’ to King Charles

Prince Harry’s being ‘snotty’ to King Charles
Calls for colonial apology grow as King Charles heads to Kenya

Calls for colonial apology grow as King Charles heads to Kenya

Sarah Ferguson receives backlash over tribute to Matthew Perry

Sarah Ferguson receives backlash over tribute to Matthew Perry
Meghan Markle’s ‘unsolicited’ advice ridiculed

Meghan Markle’s ‘unsolicited’ advice ridiculed
Meghan Markle ‘speaks only’ to the people she wants to use

Meghan Markle ‘speaks only’ to the people she wants to use
Prince William is trying to change the monarchy under King Charles’ nose video

Prince William is trying to change the monarchy under King Charles’ nose
Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS scores BIG with NBA

Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS scores BIG with NBA

Matthew Perry died on girlfriend's birthday

Matthew Perry died on girlfriend's birthday

Why Matthew Perry never found true love in life?

Why Matthew Perry never found true love in life?
Meghan Markle’s mask is slipping without Prince Harry

Meghan Markle’s mask is slipping without Prince Harry
Matthew Perry: Update on cause of death

Matthew Perry: Update on cause of death

Meghan Markle’s pal wants ‘stern’ call to ‘stop her moaning’

Meghan Markle’s pal wants ‘stern’ call to ‘stop her moaning’