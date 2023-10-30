‘Yzy hotline’ for Kanye West: How Adidas allegedly managed Ye’s ‘vehemence’

Adidas employees reportedly had a 'Yzy hotline' to manage their collab with Kanye West

file footage

Adidas reportedly established a 'Yzy hotline' to manage its collaboration with Kanye West before cutting ties with him in 2022 due to perceived antisemitic remarks.

The message chain, initiated in 2018, included Adidas executives and managers, aiming to “ongoing effort to help Mr. West, contain him, or somehow do both.” Concerns were raised about West's expectations and approach in the chain, per a report by the New York Times.

Messages mentioned the “shifting, outsize expectations and his vehemence in their private dealings," per the publication.

It's unclear if these issues reached Adidas's supervisory board. The report also suggested antisemitic behavior from West dating back to 2013.

Following West's departure, Adidas planned to sell leftover Yeezys and donate a portion of profits to charity.

In a recent podcast interview, Adidas CEO Bjorn Gulden praised West's creativity and believed his comments were misinterpreted, stating that West is not a bad person.

“I think Kanye West is one of the most creative people in the world, both in music and what I would call street culture. He’s extremely creative,” he said. “I don’t think he meant what he said,” he added, referring to the seemingly antisemitic comments he made. “I don’t think he’s a bad person, it just came across that way.”