Travis Barker opens up about Kourtney Kardashian's support: 'She healed us'

Travis Barker, the renowned drummer of Blink-182, recently shared his emotional journey and the profound impact of his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, in helping him overcome a crippling fear of flying.

Barker, 47, has lived through a traumatic plane crash in 2008, an incident that left 65% of his body covered in third-degree burns and claimed the lives of four other passengers.

For years, he grappled with a paralyzing fear of air travel, refusing to board a plane due to the psychological scars it had left him with.

However, in a touching revelation, Barker disclosed how Kourtney Kardashian, his wife of one year and soon-to-be mother of their first child, played a pivotal role in his healing process.

"I think the power of love really helped me," Barker told the LA Times. "Kourt made it so I fly, my kids fly now. She healed us." The musician went on to explain that, prior to Kourtney's unwavering support, he believed he would never set foot on an airplane again.

An emotional turning point came when Barker accompanied his daughter Alabama, whom he shares with his ex, Shanna Moakler, on an aviation field trip. Witnessing his daughter run off a plane tour in tears brought back painful memories, making him confront his fear head-on.

Today, Barker employs various coping mechanisms to make flying more bearable, including seeking solace in phone calls with his father, Kourtney Kardashian, and his children. In addition, he engages in prayer for those he has lost, listens to guided recordings, and uses noise-canceling headphones during takeoff.

"The amount of stress and anxiety it causes is just unbearable. It brings up all this old trauma, and sometimes I'm like, 'Is this worth it?' But I don't like anything having a hold on me, either—I don't like being afraid, and I don't like having things from my past control my future," Barker explained.

This significant step towards healing and conquering his fear occurred in August 2021 when Barker took his first flight since the life-changing crash. Kourtney Kardashian, the reality TV star and businesswoman, accompanied him as they traveled to Cabo San Lucas.