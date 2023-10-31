King Charles gets emotional, bursts into tears

 
Tuesday, October 31, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Eloise Wells Morin

Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Britain’s King Charles got emotional and burst into tears during a wreath laying ceremony at the tomb of the Unknown Warrior at the Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi, Kenya.

King Charles and Queen Camilla began a state visit to Kenya on Tuesday.

It is the King’s first visit to an African and Commonwealth nation since ascending the throne in September last year on the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Under rainy skies, the royal couple were given a ceremonial red-carpet welcome by Kenyan President William Ruto, who has hailed the visit as a "significant opportunity to enhance collaboration" in various fields.

Later, during the wreath laying ceremony, King Charles appeared to wipe away a tear. He also observed a short period of reflection before laying a wreath at the Tomb.

Earlier, according to royal expert Chris Ship, King Charles and Camilla landed in Kenya on a Royal Air Force plane.

