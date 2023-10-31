 
menu
entertainment
Tuesday, October 31, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Selena Gomez's fun night out with pals at Lakers game – watch video

Selena Gomez turned the Lakers game into a girls night out with her pals and cousins

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Tuesday, October 31, 2023

file footage


Selena Gomez was seen in high spirits as she attended the Los Angeles Lakers game at Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles on Monday.

Selena showcased her cute smile while opting for a casual chic look. The Calm Down hitmaker wore a black T-shirt layered with blue denim and a black leather jacket. She opted for minimal makeup to highlight her natural beauty.

With her dark brown hair pulled back into a knot, she sported multiple earrings. Throughout the game, Selena had a smile on while enjoying the company of friends and her cousin Priscilla Cosme.

Selena wasn’t the only celebrity to grace the match. Rapper Machine Gun Kelly also joined the game with his own unique style. He accessorized with multiple earrings and nose rings, complementing his ensemble consisting of a Chanel sweater, black leather pants, and a black feathered cap.

Meanwhile, Ashley Benson, 33, and her fiancé Brandon Davis, 33, sat together, and put on an animated display at the exciting game. At one thrilling moment, Ashley threw her arms up in celebration.

Issa Rae, a Los Angeles native, demonstrated her team spirit in the front row, wearing a purple Lakers jacket and matching sneakers.

Longtime Lakers fan Dyan Cannon, 86, was also at the game and showed her support by donning an all-black outfit. 

More From Entertainment:

Family's Overwhelmed by Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Relationship?

Family's Overwhelmed by Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Relationship?

Princess Leonor faces challenges deeper than her UK relative Prince William

Princess Leonor faces challenges deeper than her UK relative Prince William

Meghan Markle faces another major blow video

Meghan Markle faces another major blow

Matthew Perry’s ex-fiancée calls him ‘complicated’ following death

Matthew Perry’s ex-fiancée calls him ‘complicated’ following death
'Friends' star shares Matthew Perry's crucial role in his path to sobriety

'Friends' star shares Matthew Perry's crucial role in his path to sobriety
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of hypocrisy over privacy claims

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of hypocrisy over privacy claims
Prince William stands in for King Charles in Harry and Camilla's absence

Prince William stands in for King Charles in Harry and Camilla's absence

Meghan Markle making return to Instagram to tackle money woes?

Meghan Markle making return to Instagram to tackle money woes?
John Stamos recalls Matthew Perry’s unforgettable gesture on ‘Friends’ set

John Stamos recalls Matthew Perry’s unforgettable gesture on ‘Friends’ set
King Charles gets emotional, bursts into tears

King Charles gets emotional, bursts into tears
Matthew Perry helped Prince Harry deal with ‘terrifying panic attacks’?

Matthew Perry helped Prince Harry deal with ‘terrifying panic attacks’?
Matthew Perry's death investigation unearths new shocking detail

Matthew Perry's death investigation unearths new shocking detail