Selena Gomez's fun night out with pals at Lakers game – watch video

Selena Gomez turned the Lakers game into a girls night out with her pals and cousins

Selena Gomez was seen in high spirits as she attended the Los Angeles Lakers game at Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles on Monday.

Selena showcased her cute smile while opting for a casual chic look. The Calm Down hitmaker wore a black T-shirt layered with blue denim and a black leather jacket. She opted for minimal makeup to highlight her natural beauty.

With her dark brown hair pulled back into a knot, she sported multiple earrings. Throughout the game, Selena had a smile on while enjoying the company of friends and her cousin Priscilla Cosme.

Selena wasn’t the only celebrity to grace the match. Rapper Machine Gun Kelly also joined the game with his own unique style. He accessorized with multiple earrings and nose rings, complementing his ensemble consisting of a Chanel sweater, black leather pants, and a black feathered cap.

Meanwhile, Ashley Benson, 33, and her fiancé Brandon Davis, 33, sat together, and put on an animated display at the exciting game. At one thrilling moment, Ashley threw her arms up in celebration.

Issa Rae, a Los Angeles native, demonstrated her team spirit in the front row, wearing a purple Lakers jacket and matching sneakers.

Longtime Lakers fan Dyan Cannon, 86, was also at the game and showed her support by donning an all-black outfit.