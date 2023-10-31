Zoë Kravitz, Channing Tatum confirm engagement with latest stunt?

 
Tuesday, October 31, 2023
Mason Hughes

Mason Hughes

For two years, Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum have been dating. Now, per latest reports, the pair are engaged, and the Batman star appeared to confirm it via her pricey engagement ring.

Appearing at the Kendall Jenner’s Halloween bash, the pair looked chic as they slipped into the 1968’s horror flick Rosemary’s Baby characters.

At the star-studded party, the 34-year-old's new bling caught the attention of many on her left hand.

Describing the costly rock, Laura Taylor, a jewelry expert, told Page Six that the stone appears to be a 7-carat, “rare elongated cushion-cut diamond.”

She continued, “Channing’s choice of engagement ring couldn’t be more fitting for Zoë, reflecting her style that combines gothic and glam with an undercurrent of old Hollywood.”

Giving the rough estimate of the ring, Laura pegged it between $475,000 to $550,000.

Meanwhile, Channing and Zoe first crossed paths on ***** Island set in 2021.

Expressing gratitude, she told WSJ last year, “I’m really grateful that this movie has brought him into my life that way.”

