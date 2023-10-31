 
Tuesday, October 31, 2023
Kanye West's new music gets thumbs-up from J. Prince

Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Kanye West’s new album roar is getting louder as J. Prince called his new music “hot” after listening to it in Saudi Arabia.

Sharing the views on Ye’a music on Instagram, the Houston mogul said, “Nice listening to some of the new album with the homies in Saudi Arabia. It’s hot.”

He continued, “One of the most beautiful places I’ve ever been. Full of respect, structure, and peace.”

Previously, the Chicago rapper is prepping to launch his joint album with Ty Dolla $ign at a “multi-listening party” on November 3.

Meanwhile, reports are circulating that the musicians are finding a distributor for their collaboration.

To which Rick Ross recently offered himself, “We’ve created amazing masterpieces in the past. The boss, Ricky Rozay, I’m interested in signing Kanye West,” the Purple Lamborghini rapster said.

Moreover, the Italian concert of Ye and Ty, where around 100,000 fans were reported, was reportedly cancelled.

