Wednesday, November 01, 2023
Scarlett Johansson blasts over-priced skincare myths

Scarlett Johansson claimed expensive skin products were not always up to the mark

Wednesday, November 01, 2023

When it comes to skin, Scarlett Johansson believed high-priced products do not always work for your skin as widely marketed.

In a chat with GQ, the Marvel star said, “When you have a $250 cream, and you pull it apart, and you see what's in there, you realize it's not good for your skin.”

She recently launched her skincare line called The Outset. Knowingly, the market is well-saturated, with celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Hailey Bieber, Jared Leto, Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Aniston, Jada Pinkett Smith, Pharrell Williams, David Beckham, Brad Pitt, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Halsey already jumped into the cosmetic business.

The Marriage Story star, however, remained optimistic. “We have a great return customer rate, and we have seen people's acne and eczema clearing,” she argued.

She noted, “The results are amazing. Honestly, try the three-step routine for ten days, and you'll come back to me and say, ‘Scarlett, you know what, you were right.’

Scarlett and Colin Jost previously promoted the new brand on Tiktok. However, an unusual clip caught all the attention of the behind-the-scenes bloopers.

