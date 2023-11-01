North West, daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, opens up about her dreams, influences, and passions

North West plans to slam dunk her way to stardom through basketball

North West, the 10-year-old daughter of reality TV star Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West, has taken the world by storm as she graces the cover of Vice Media's i-D.

In an insightful interview with the young celebrity, North opens up about her interests, dreams, and the influences that shape her unique path in life.

North West, a familiar face to fans of the popular reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, is making her mark as an individual, revealing her admiration for her father's musical talents.

"I like singing, and performing is my favorite," North said, attributing her artistic inclinations to both herself and her father.



She proudly declared her favorite song at the moment to be Kanye's classic hit Through The Wire from 2004.

Her burgeoning love for music was apparent as she discussed her future ambitions, which include pursuing careers in basketball, rap, and art.

"When I’m, like, 13, I want to walk dogs to make money to buy art supplies because everything around here is so expensive," North explained.

"So, a rapper, a basketball player, and I’m going to make artwork that I sell. Also, one day I want to own Yeezy and SKIMS, and I want to be a business owner."

North's affinity for basketball has become a significant part of her life, and she describes it not as a hobby but as a lifestyle. "I just love basketball so much," she said, sharing her most cherished memory of her early days playing the sport.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, despite their separation in 2021, have been seen amicably reuniting to attend North's basketball games, showcasing their continued support for their daughter's interests.