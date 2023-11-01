 
menu
entertainment
Wednesday, November 01, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

North West plans to slam dunk her way to stardom through basketball

North West, daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, opens up about her dreams, influences, and passions

By
Melanie Walker

Wednesday, November 01, 2023

North West plans to slam dunk her way to stardom through basketball
North West plans to slam dunk her way to stardom through basketball

North West, the 10-year-old daughter of reality TV star Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West, has taken the world by storm as she graces the cover of Vice Media's i-D. 

In an insightful interview with the young celebrity, North opens up about her interests, dreams, and the influences that shape her unique path in life.

North West, a familiar face to fans of the popular reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, is making her mark as an individual, revealing her admiration for her father's musical talents. 

"I like singing, and performing is my favorite," North said, attributing her artistic inclinations to both herself and her father. 

She proudly declared her favorite song at the moment to be Kanye's classic hit Through The Wire from 2004.

Her burgeoning love for music was apparent as she discussed her future ambitions, which include pursuing careers in basketball, rap, and art.

"When I’m, like, 13, I want to walk dogs to make money to buy art supplies because everything around here is so expensive," North explained. 

"So, a rapper, a basketball player, and I’m going to make artwork that I sell. Also, one day I want to own Yeezy and SKIMS, and I want to be a business owner."

North's affinity for basketball has become a significant part of her life, and she describes it not as a hobby but as a lifestyle. "I just love basketball so much," she said, sharing her most cherished memory of her early days playing the sport.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, despite their separation in 2021, have been seen amicably reuniting to attend North's basketball games, showcasing their continued support for their daughter's interests. 

More From Entertainment:

Miley Cyrus masters serene paddleboard yoga in stunning video: Watch

Miley Cyrus masters serene paddleboard yoga in stunning video: Watch
Lana Del Rey meets 'Waffle House' doppelgänger while crashing L.A Halloween bash

Lana Del Rey meets 'Waffle House' doppelgänger while crashing L.A Halloween bash
Sabrina Carpenter slays Halloween with spooky 'Feather' music video: Watch

Sabrina Carpenter slays Halloween with spooky 'Feather' music video: Watch
D'Amelio sisters' Walmart roleplaying sparks social media storm

D'Amelio sisters' Walmart roleplaying sparks social media storm
Robert De Niro delivers strong word at discrimination trial

Robert De Niro delivers strong word at discrimination trial
Matthew Perry's death gets LAPD Robbery Homicide Division's attention: Inside scoop

Matthew Perry's death gets LAPD Robbery Homicide Division's attention: Inside scoop
Scarlett Johansson blasts over-priced skincare myths

Scarlett Johansson blasts over-priced skincare myths
North West reveals her style icon, and it isn’t mom Kim Kardashian

North West reveals her style icon, and it isn’t mom Kim Kardashian

TXT Soobin breaks silence on his 'secret' role model

TXT Soobin breaks silence on his 'secret' role model
Kanye West's new music gets thumbs-up from J. Prince

Kanye West's new music gets thumbs-up from J. Prince
King Charles’ on UK’s ‘abhorrent acts of violence’ against Kenyans

King Charles’ on UK’s ‘abhorrent acts of violence’ against Kenyans
How Jennifer Aniston rejected Matthew Perry romantic feelings?

How Jennifer Aniston rejected Matthew Perry romantic feelings?