Wednesday, November 01, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Olivia Rodrigo goes above and beyond for THIS British actor: 'Inseparable!'

Olivia Rodrigo recently traveled to the United Kingdom to see her rumored beau as the new couple has been 'inseparable'

Olivia Rodrigo recently traveled to the United Kingdom to see her rumored boyfriend.

A source privy to UK Sun revealed that the Traitor singer came to the country to see her new lover: “Olivia flew to London with her best pal, singer Conan Gray, but it was Louis Partridge who she came to see.”

They further claimed that the pair met through mutual friends earlier this year and have been texting each other quite a bit.

Moreover, Olivia reportedly spent a few days in London catching up with old friends but it’s Louis who she has been “inseparable” from.

The tipster claimed that the Grudge hitmaker and the Enola Holmes actor have been going to dinners, “They hit a club together on Friday night and were acting very coupley. It’s really sweet to see her happy.”

Louis, who at 20 is the same age as Olivia, is best known for starring as Lord Tewkesbury in the Netflix franchise of Enola Holmes and Enola Holmes 2.

Previously, Olivia dated actor and singer Joshua Bassett from 2019 to 2020 which proved to be the breakup that inspired her platinum-selling debut album Sour. 

