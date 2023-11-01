Will Smith desperate to divorce Jada after she ‘ripped the lid off’ their private life

Jada Pinkett Smith revealed she and Will Smith have been separated for 7 seven years in her memoir 'Worthy'

Will Smith does not want to be associated with Jada Pinkett Smith after she "betrayed" him by exposing their private life in her memoir Worthy last month.



The King Richard actor was still healing from the backlash of his 2022 Academy Awards slap when the talk show host brought another controversy upon him.

“Will was blindsided by Jada’s confessions,” an insider said of Smith, adding that he had no idea that Jada would be talking about their separation in her book.

The tipster added, “Jada did not have his approval to rip the lid off their private life like she did, but went ahead regardless – and it’s left him feeling more emasculated than ever.”

Speaking with Heat Magazine, the source noted that Smith felt “humiliated” and “betrayed” by Jada for writing about the Oscars slap, revealing she was shocked that the actor had referred to her as his “wife.”

Now, Smith has noting to do with Jada as he is eager to cut all ties with her but one thing that is stopping him is their $400m fortune.

Having no prenuptial agreement is seemingly causing Smith a headache as it has become a hurdle in the way of his divorce from the Red Table Talk show host.

“He knows he needs to be strategic as there’s $400m on the line. But he’s hurt and angry and this is the final straw,” the insider shared.

“He wants to divorce and end the charade. He also wants to make room in his life for a real relationship and, even though a part of him still loves Jada, that ship has sailed.”