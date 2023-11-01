An insider disclosed the comedic actor's status on addiction recovery after he passed away at the age of 54

Matthew Perry's sobriety status revealed following relapse rumors

Following Matthew Perry’s untimely demise, insiders have now revealed if the actor was completely sober or not.

A source exclusive to Daily Mail disclosed the Friends alum’s status on addiction recovery after he passed away at the age of 54.

“He had been sober and was very active in his recovery program, even speaking at meetings and sponsoring other addicts,” the outlet quoted. A close friend of Matthew also confirmed that he was “off booze” and was “doing well" for himself.

The comedic actor sparked suspicions of relapse after his assistant discovered him drowned in LA home's jacuzzi.

Matthew, who was also a member Alcoholics Anonymous, has always been open about his recovery and numerous relapses he fought through the years.

A member of AA also told the publication, “He was a big part of our community. He was attending meetings, speaking at meetings and was working with a handful of newcomers.

The insider shared that Matthew was focused on helping people battling addiction and also wanted to motivate people through public speaking events.