 
menu
entertainment
Wednesday, November 01, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Matthew Perry's sobriety status revealed following relapse rumors

An insider disclosed the comedic actor's status on addiction recovery after he passed away at the age of 54

By
Melanie Walker

Wednesday, November 01, 2023

Matthew Perrys sobriety status revealed following relapse rumors
Matthew Perry's sobriety status revealed following relapse rumors

Following Matthew Perry’s untimely demise, insiders have now revealed if the actor was completely sober or not.

A source exclusive to Daily Mail disclosed the Friends alum’s status on addiction recovery after he passed away at the age of 54.

“He had been sober and was very active in his recovery program, even speaking at meetings and sponsoring other addicts,” the outlet quoted. A close friend of Matthew also confirmed that he was “off booze” and was “doing well" for himself.

The comedic actor sparked suspicions of relapse after his assistant discovered him drowned in LA home's jacuzzi. 

Matthew, who was also a member Alcoholics Anonymous, has always been open about his recovery and numerous relapses he fought through the years.

A member of AA also told the publication, “He was a big part of our community. He was attending meetings, speaking at meetings and was working with a handful of newcomers.

The insider shared that Matthew was focused on helping people battling addiction and also wanted to motivate people through public speaking events. 

More From Entertainment:

Royal family to be blamed for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘controversial’ exit

Royal family to be blamed for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘controversial’ exit
King Charles honors Prince William, Kate Middleton during Kenya visit

King Charles honors Prince William, Kate Middleton during Kenya visit
Will Smith desperate to divorce Jada after she ‘ripped the lid off’ their private life video

Will Smith desperate to divorce Jada after she ‘ripped the lid off’ their private life
Anti-monarchy group CEO reacts to King Charles speech in Kenya video

Anti-monarchy group CEO reacts to King Charles speech in Kenya
Kendall Jenner under fire over her ‘weird obsession’: ‘Quite ridiculous’

Kendall Jenner under fire over her ‘weird obsession’: ‘Quite ridiculous’
Olivia Rodrigo goes above and beyond for THIS British actor: 'Inseparable!'

Olivia Rodrigo goes above and beyond for THIS British actor: 'Inseparable!'
King Charles ‘extremely moved’ to read Queen Elizabeth’s diary from 1952

King Charles ‘extremely moved’ to read Queen Elizabeth’s diary from 1952
Margot Robbie disobeys SAG-AFTRA by donning famous incognito look

Margot Robbie disobeys SAG-AFTRA by donning famous incognito look
Matthew Perry's death to be investigated by a special division

Matthew Perry's death to be investigated by a special division

Jason Momoa reacts to stepdaughter Zoe Kravitz engagement to Channing Tatum

Jason Momoa reacts to stepdaughter Zoe Kravitz engagement to Channing Tatum
Justin Timberlake hiding from media after Britney Spears bombshell memoir?

Justin Timberlake hiding from media after Britney Spears bombshell memoir?
'General Hospital' alum Tyler Christopher breathes his last at 50

'General Hospital' alum Tyler Christopher breathes his last at 50