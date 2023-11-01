 
menu
entertainment
Wednesday, November 01, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

King Charles honors Prince William, Kate Middleton during Kenya visit

King Charles shared his sincere feelings for Kate Middleton and Prince William during visit to Kenya

By
William Blythe Haynes

Wednesday, November 01, 2023

King Charles honors Prince William, Kate Middleton in Kenya
King Charles honors Prince William, Kate Middleton in Kenya

Britain’s King Charles has honoured his elder son Prince William and daughter-in-law Kate Middleton during his state visit to Kenya.

The monarch spoke at a state banquet about his family's strong ties to Kenya and shared his sincere feelings for William and Kate Middleton.

During his speech, King Charles recalled Prince William's proposal to Kate Middleton.

Recalling Kate and William’s 2010 engagement, King Charles said, “It was here, in sight of Mount Kenya, that my son, the Prince of Wales, proposed to his wife, now my beloved daughter-in-law."

Prince William proposed to Kate Middleton on November 16, 2010 in Kenya and they have been married for 12 years.

King Charles and Queen Camilla arrived in Kenya on Monday night on a four-day state visit.

Charles has previously made three official visits to Kenya, but this is his first tour of an African and Commonwealth nation since becoming king last year upon the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II.

More From Entertainment:

Royal family to be blamed for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘controversial’ exit

Royal family to be blamed for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘controversial’ exit
Matthew Perry's sobriety status revealed following relapse rumors

Matthew Perry's sobriety status revealed following relapse rumors
Will Smith desperate to divorce Jada after she ‘ripped the lid off’ their private life video

Will Smith desperate to divorce Jada after she ‘ripped the lid off’ their private life
Anti-monarchy group CEO reacts to King Charles speech in Kenya video

Anti-monarchy group CEO reacts to King Charles speech in Kenya
Kendall Jenner under fire over her ‘weird obsession’: ‘Quite ridiculous’

Kendall Jenner under fire over her ‘weird obsession’: ‘Quite ridiculous’
Olivia Rodrigo goes above and beyond for THIS British actor: 'Inseparable!'

Olivia Rodrigo goes above and beyond for THIS British actor: 'Inseparable!'
King Charles ‘extremely moved’ to read Queen Elizabeth’s diary from 1952

King Charles ‘extremely moved’ to read Queen Elizabeth’s diary from 1952
Margot Robbie disobeys SAG-AFTRA by donning famous incognito look

Margot Robbie disobeys SAG-AFTRA by donning famous incognito look
Matthew Perry's death to be investigated by a special division

Matthew Perry's death to be investigated by a special division

Jason Momoa reacts to stepdaughter Zoe Kravitz engagement to Channing Tatum

Jason Momoa reacts to stepdaughter Zoe Kravitz engagement to Channing Tatum
Justin Timberlake hiding from media after Britney Spears bombshell memoir?

Justin Timberlake hiding from media after Britney Spears bombshell memoir?
'General Hospital' alum Tyler Christopher breathes his last at 50

'General Hospital' alum Tyler Christopher breathes his last at 50