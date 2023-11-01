King Charles honors Prince William, Kate Middleton during Kenya visit

King Charles shared his sincere feelings for Kate Middleton and Prince William during visit to Kenya

Britain’s King Charles has honoured his elder son Prince William and daughter-in-law Kate Middleton during his state visit to Kenya.



The monarch spoke at a state banquet about his family's strong ties to Kenya and shared his sincere feelings for William and Kate Middleton.

During his speech, King Charles recalled Prince William's proposal to Kate Middleton.

Recalling Kate and William’s 2010 engagement, King Charles said, “It was here, in sight of Mount Kenya, that my son, the Prince of Wales, proposed to his wife, now my beloved daughter-in-law."

Prince William proposed to Kate Middleton on November 16, 2010 in Kenya and they have been married for 12 years.

King Charles and Queen Camilla arrived in Kenya on Monday night on a four-day state visit.

Charles has previously made three official visits to Kenya, but this is his first tour of an African and Commonwealth nation since becoming king last year upon the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II.