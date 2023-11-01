Netflix moves to swing axe on THESE films in November

For the past few years, almost every month, Netflix erased many fan-favourite movies from the library.
Given its vast library, the vast erasure of titles may sometimes missed from the eye.
In the following list, a handy guide list is assorted to inform you which titles are leaving this month.
1 November
- After Earth – US
- Along Came a Spider – UK
- Annie (1982) – UK
- The Art of Love – UK
- Batman Begins – US
- Bee Movie – US
- The Big Short – US
- Big Time Movie – US
- Black Hawk Down (2001) – US
- The Boy Who Cried Werewolf – US
- The Cable Guy – US
- Cliffhanger – US
- Collateral – US
- Coming to America – US
- Conan the Barbarian (1982) – US
- The Dark Knight – US
- The Dark Knight Rises – US
- Deck the Halls – UK
- Escape from Mr Lemoncello’s Library – US
- A Fairly Odd Summer – US
- Fast & Furious – US
- The Fast and the Furious – US
- The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift – US
- Fast Five – US
- Ferris Bueller’s Day Off – US
- 40-Love – US
- Girl, Interrupted – US
- The God Committee – US
- Hey Arnold! The Jungle Movie – US
- The Hunger Games – UK
- The Hunger Games: Catching Fire – UK
- The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 – UK
- The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 – UK
- Jinxed – US
- Just Go With It – US
- Killers – US
- The Killing of a Sacred Deer – UK
- The Lady in the Van – UK
- Last Holiday – UK
- Legends of the Hidden Temple – US
- Léon – US
- Le Week-End – UK
- Liar Liar
- Liar, Liar, Vampire – US
- Love & Friendship – UK
- Man on a Ledge – US
- The Massively Mixed-Up Middle School Mystery – US
- Mile 22 – US
- Miss Congeniality – US
- The Negotiator – US
- No Strings Attached – US
- Piercing – US
- The Pink Panther (2006) – US
- The Pink Panther 2 – US
- The Pirates! In An Adventure with Scientists – UK
- The Pledge – UK
- Pride & Prejudice (2005) – US
- Red Eye – UK
- Replicas – US
- Reservoir Dogs – US
- Ride Along – US
- See for Me – UK
- Sex and the City: The Movie – UK
- Sniper: Legacy – UK
- Starship Troopers – US
- Steel Magnolias – US
- Summerland – US
- Terminator Genisys – US
- 2 Fast 2 Furious – US
- Uncle Buck – US
- Vampires – US
- Wannabe Courageous – UK
- We Need to Talk About Kevin – UK
- The Wiz – US
- The Yellow Birds – US
2 November
- Hapless – UK
- Velvet Goldmine – UK
4 November
- Desterro
- Escape Room: Tournament of Champions – UK
- Freaky – UK
- Sea
- Simon Calls
- Soa
5 November
- Alone/Together
- A New York Christmas Wedding