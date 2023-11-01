 
Wednesday, November 01, 2023
Mason Hughes

Netflix moves to swing axe on THESE films in November

Netflix is set to remove the following movies from its library in November

Wednesday, November 01, 2023

Netflix moves to swing axe on THESE films in November
Netflix moves to swing axe on THESE films in November

For the past few years, almost every month, Netflix erased many fan-favourite movies from the library.

Given its vast library, the vast erasure of titles may sometimes missed from the eye.

In the following list, a handy guide list is assorted to inform you which titles are leaving this month.

1 November

  • After Earth – US
  • Along Came a Spider – UK
  • Annie (1982) – UK
  • The Art of Love – UK
  • Batman Begins – US
  • Bee Movie – US
  • The Big Short – US
  • Big Time Movie – US
  • Black Hawk Down (2001) – US
  • The Boy Who Cried Werewolf – US
  • The Cable Guy – US
  • Cliffhanger – US
  • Collateral – US
  • Coming to America – US
  • Conan the Barbarian (1982) – US
  • The Dark Knight – US
  • The Dark Knight Rises – US
  • Deck the Halls – UK
  • Escape from Mr Lemoncello’s Library – US
  • A Fairly Odd Summer – US
  • Fast & Furious – US
  • The Fast and the Furious – US
  • The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift – US
  • Fast Five – US
  • Ferris Bueller’s Day Off – US
  • 40-Love – US
  • Girl, Interrupted – US
  • The God Committee – US
  • Hey Arnold! The Jungle Movie – US
  • The Hunger Games – UK
  • The Hunger Games: Catching Fire – UK
  • The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 – UK
  • The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 – UK
  • Jinxed – US
  • Just Go With It – US
  • Killers – US
  • The Killing of a Sacred Deer – UK
  • The Lady in the Van – UK
  • Last Holiday – UK
  • Legends of the Hidden Temple – US
  • Léon – US
  • Le Week-End – UK
  • Liar Liar
  • Liar, Liar, Vampire – US
  • Love & Friendship – UK
  • Man on a Ledge – US
  • The Massively Mixed-Up Middle School Mystery – US
  • Mile 22 – US
  • Miss Congeniality – US
  • The Negotiator – US
  • No Strings Attached – US
  • Piercing – US
  • The Pink Panther (2006) – US
  • The Pink Panther 2 – US
  • The Pirates! In An Adventure with Scientists – UK
  • The Pledge – UK
  • Pride & Prejudice (2005) – US
  • Red Eye – UK
  • Replicas – US
  • Reservoir Dogs – US
  • Ride Along – US
  • See for Me – UK
  • Sex and the City: The Movie – UK
  • Sniper: Legacy – UK
  • Starship Troopers – US
  • Steel Magnolias – US
  • Summerland – US
  • Terminator Genisys – US
  • 2 Fast 2 Furious – US
  • Uncle Buck – US
  • Vampires – US
  • Wannabe Courageous – UK
  • We Need to Talk About Kevin – UK
  • The Wiz – US
  • The Yellow Birds – US

2 November

  • 4 November
  • Desterro
  • Escape Room: Tournament of Champions – UK
  • Freaky – UK
  • Sea
  • Simon Calls
  • Soa
  • 5 November
  • Alone/Together
  • A New York Christmas Wedding
4 November

  • Desterro
  • Escape Room: Tournament of Champions – UK
  • Freaky – UK
  • Sea
  • Simon Calls
  • Soa

5 November

  • Alone/Together
  • A New York Christmas Wedding

