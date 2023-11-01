 
Wednesday, November 01, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

Meghan Markle to face off in 'grinding' Markle Vs Markle battle

Meghan Markle is currently slated to battle it out in a Markle vs Markle battle royale

By
William Blythe Haynes

Wednesday, November 01, 2023

Meghan Markle to face off in ‘grinding Markle Vs Markle battle
Meghan Markle to face off in ‘grinding' Markle Vs Markle battle

Meghan Markle and her half sister Samantha Markle are about to duke it out in a court of law over defamation.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser brought these points to light.

She pointed it all out in one of her pieces for News.com.au.

In the piece she pointed out the shocking week Meghan Markle has in store, shortly after Prince William’s upcoming appearance for the $96 million Earthshot Prize and the first Earthshot Week.

Compared to this the Duchess faces a courtroom, against her half sister.

To this Ms Elser said, “Just what the world – and I’m assuming Meghan herself, wants – another grinding instalment in the world’s least enjoyable soap opera, Markle versus Markle.”

For those unversed, Newsweek reports that Samantha Markle’s court filing reads, “Meghan continues to participate in and perpetuate the lies around her family and upbringing.”

While Meghan Markle’s lawyers are working day in and day out to have the case thrown out, Samantha is working to “turn a personal grudge into a federal case.”

