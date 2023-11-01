She is seen for the first time since Matthew Perry's death

Life goes on for Courteney Cox after Matthew Perry's death

Courteney Cox has been pictured for the first time since the death of her "Friends" co-star Matthew Perry who died on Saturday at the age of 54.

According to Daily Mail, Cox was spotted after dinner at Nobu in Malibu, California on Tuesday.

Picture courtesy: Daily Mail

Commenting on the picture, the publication wrote that the actress looked downcast in her outing with longtime boyfriend and musician Johnny McDaid.

She looked heartbroken during the outing as she got behind the wheel after enjoying a meal at a Japanese eatery.



According to the Daily Mail, the actress was joined by several pals on the outing.



Courtney Cox played the role of Matthew Perry's friend, girlfriend, and wife in the series.