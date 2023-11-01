Marvel mulls the possibilities of bringing back old heroes to regain the spark in the franchise

MCU poises to fight franchise fatigue with old heroes?

Marvel's top executives are admitting the much-touted TV shows are losing their stream, with them, the whole comic universe.



To revamp the dim spark, one bold idea was pitched: bring hack the old heroes.

According to a bombshell report in Variety, the head honchos of studios are mulling resurrecting the golden age Avenger team for a Marvel movie in the future, which would include Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man and Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow.

Reviving the dead heroes won't be a tall task, given the liberty in the franchise to tinker with the multiverse.

Barring multiverse, the expected wrinkle to the idea could be the paycheques.

Both Robert and Scarlett have been A-list actors, who come with a hefty price tag.

To point some hard figures, prior to Marvel films becoming the tentpole of Hollywood, the Oscar-nominated star raked in $25 million in salary for Iron Man 3 in 2013.