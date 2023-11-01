Kim Kardashian flaunts platinum blond hair in glamorous new shoot - see pics

Kim Kardashian's new blond hair has taken over the Marc Jacobs campaign

In a series of promotional photos for Marc Jacobs' Resort 2023 collection, Kim Kardashian showcased her stunning platinum blonde hair. The 43-year-old model effortlessly switched between several outfits, highlighting the fashion label's latest offerings.

This isn't the first collaboration between Kardashian and Marc Jacobs. She was previously featured as the face of the brand's Fall 2023 campaign, appearing in a set of promotional photos released in August.

In one shot, Kardashian was seen wearing a shiny silver corset paired with an oversized puffer jacket, paired with patterned trousers. She accessorized with matching gloves, a sizable purse, pearl earrings, and a matching necklace.

For another look, she slipped into a patterned white bodysuit that emphasized her statuesque physique. Contrasting the dominant tones, she wore jet-black high-heeled shoes and bright white gloves, posing in front of a sparkling purse.

Later on, she donned a sequin-covered sleeveless top that accentuated her toned arms and showcased a glimpse of her sculpted midsection. The outfit was complemented by a nearly matching purse, which she proudly displayed.

Kardashian continued to captivate in a pair of form-fitting white pants that hugged her curvy hips and thighs. She added a touch of elegance with a silver necklace and earrings.

Throughout the photoshoot, Kardashian's beautifully dyed hair added a striking element of color to the neutral-toned outfits, making a bold statement.