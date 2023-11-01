Kanye West, Bianca Censori wild style copied for Halloween

Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s racy fashion antics were channeled by a major TV star on Halloween

In Italy, Kanye West and Bianca Censori tested the limits of the Italians with their unabashed fashion style.



Now, Sharon Osbourne has replicated the wild fashion cushion look on Halloween by stripping off.

The Melbourne-born architect donned the look on September 2023, where she appeared utterly topless and only covered her modesty with a cushion.

Sharing with her 1.3 million followers, the 71-year-old channeled the exact look as the TV star posed with a purple cushion beside her husband, Ozzy, who sported the Kanye black hooded look.

Halloween festivities aside, a string of racy looks by Kanye and Bianca, including the cushion one had rocked Italy in the past and invited a flood of anger.