Roman Kemp sings Princess Kate’s praises: ‘She was respectful enough to…’

Roman Kemp recalls his heartwarming meeting with the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton

Roman Kemp made an appearance on Wednesday's episode of ITV's Loose Women to share a memorable experience. He recounted the moment when the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton visited his famous parents' home and surprised him by taking off her shoes.

Kemp humorously expressed his astonishment at her choice, stating, "Firstly, when she came over to my parent's house, she ended up taking off her shoes. Which I thought was really polite." He paused for a moment before jokingly adding, "It was really nice because out of anyone that you'd be like 'yeah, don't worry about it.'"

The Princess of Wales had met Roman for her Shaping Us initiative, which she considered her life's work, aiming to raise awareness about early years development in children

For the collab, Kate had reached out to him following his BBC documentary, Roman Kemp: Our Silent Emergency, which delved into the mental health crisis affecting young men.

The video Roman recorded with Kate Middleton, released on YouTube earlier this year, focused on mental health, relationships, and the importance of nurturing children in their early years for building a nation of healthy and happy adults.

Kemp described the call from the royal as both "weird" and an "honour." He revealed that they had a Zoom call, but Princess Kate had offered to come to his place for the video. However, Kemp suggested going to his parents' larger house instead, not wanting to bring royalty to his flat in Vauxhall.

During the shoot, Princess Kate joined Kemp, his parents, his sister, and their dogs at the kitchen counter. Kemp recalled the Princess not wearing any shoes, as she had respectfully taken them off at the door.

He recalled: "We were sitting at the kitchen counter, with my mum and dad and my sister with all the dogs, and Kate was there with us.”

"The funniest thing was she didn't have any shoes on because she was respectful enough to take her shoes off at the door. That really stuck in my head because you never see royalty with no shoes.”