Thursday, November 02, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Thursday, November 02, 2023

Nicolas Cage's real role in 'The Flash' and AI concerns

Actor Nicolas Cage recently opened up about the use of Artificial Intelligence in the movies and said, "AI is a nightmare for me."

Nicolas Cage about the use of AI in movies

In a recent interview, the actor stated, "Artificial Intelligence is inhumane. You can’t get more inhumane than artificial intelligence … I would be very unhappy if people were taking my art … and appropriating it."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor appeared in an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment and talked about his Superman cameo that he played in The Flash.

Nicolas Cage about his cameo in The Flash

Cage's cameo features him fighting a giant spider, but the actor states he didn't do any of that. He said, "I did not do any of that. That was not what I did," adding that he didn't think that was created by AI.

The 59-year-old National Treasure star speculated that they might have improvised his cameo for The Flash using CGI (Computer Generated Imagery) in a bid to make him look younger.

The actor's confession of being present at the set surprised a lot of his fans as many viewers who watched the film believed that his whole performance was created by CGI.

Nicolas Cage about director Andy Muschietti

Cage hailed the director of the movie, saying, "Andy Muschietti is a terrific director, he is a great guy and a director, and I love his movies." 

