Thursday, November 02, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Amber Heard thriving in Spain, leaving 'ugly' past with Johnny Depp behind

Amber Heard left Hollywood for a peaceful life in Spain after losing Johnny Depp case

Amber Heard is adjusting to her new life in Spain away from the hustle and bustle of Hollywood after she lost to her ex-husband Johnny Depp in libel case.

The Aquaman star has left her “ugly past” behind as she tries to move on with her life with her daughter Oonagh Paige, an insider revealed.

Sharing insight into Heard’s life, the source said, “Since moving to the city, she’s hired a tutor to help them improve their Spanish, and they’re now able to converse with friends.”

The source noted that Heard decided to leave Hollywood after she was “bullied by press” following her humiliating loss in legal battle against the Pirates of the Caribbean star.

“She realized most people she met in Spain either didn’t know about her past or didn’t care,” the tipster added. “She and her little girl fit in well with their new neighbours.”

Before concluding, the insider said that Heard is happy, she is making new friends while her little girl is going to preschool.

“With Amber’s ugly past behind her, she and Oonagh can make a fresh start. She thinks it’s the best decision for them both,” the insider said. 

