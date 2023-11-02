Matthew Perry's friend recently talked about his social media posts including Batman and revealed if it really was “a cry for help"

Matthew Perry's friend exposes meaning behind cryptic 'Batman' posts

Matthew Perry's friend recently talked about his social media posts including Batman and revealed if it really was “a cry for help.”

In one of his last appearances, the Friends alum was seen having lunch with former Miss Teen USA Athenna Crosby at the Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles on October 27, just a day before his untimely demise.

Her comments come after Matthew’s string of seven posts about the DC superhero made fans speculate that he needed help as the signature bat logo is used for a similar purpose in fictional Gotham City to summon Batman.

Athena has now clarified that fans have misinterpreted his humor, and shared that the late actor just loved the hero.

“He was very sweet and a little bit nerdy. He loved Batman. He called his car the Batmobile because it was all tinted black and had matt paint on it, just like the Batmobile," Athenna told TMZ.

Moreover, she claimed that he had started calling himself "Mattman" which was a nickname he came up with for himself.

Athenna said she is going public with her statement only "to protect" the 54-year-old comedic star’s character, “He was in an extremely good mood, was excited about the future and he was taking care of his health. The fact that he died was a freak accident.”

Matthew passed away at the age of 54 after his assistant found him unresponsive and drowned in LA home’s jacuzzi.