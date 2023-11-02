Matthew Perry was eyeing making a movie about him, but his shocking death sent the project into limbo

Matthew Perry's ambitious plans cut short by sudden death

Matthew Perry had a rollercoaster life with several ups and downs. And he wanted to document them all in his biopic.



Sharing the insightful revelation, the late actor’s friend Athenna Crosby, who last met him at lunch a day prior to his sudden demise, told Entertainment Tonight, “He said that he wanted to make a movie about his life.”

Revealing the Friends star already had a person in mind for the biopic.

“He had worked with Zac Efron in the past on a movie, and he said that he wanted Zac Efron to play him as a younger version of himself and that he was going to ask him soon to do that."

She continued, “He was just looking forward to sharing more about his story and his recovery from addiction and really championing that cause to help more people," Crosby continued, "so he was so optimistic and happy about everything that he wanted to do."

In 2009, Matthew and Zac worked in 17 Again, where the latter starred as his character's younger version.