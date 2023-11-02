Jennifer Lopez breaks silence on Ben Affleck marriage

File Footage Jennifer Lopez Claims Ben Affleck Cherishes Her Worth

Ben Affleck has apparently made Jennifer Lopez the apple of his eye.

In an interview published in Vogue, Jennifer Lopez shares candid details about her one year of marriage with husband Ben Affleck.

Revealing the amount of affection her partner of choice showers her with, Lopez acknowledged, "Ben wants me to understand my worth and know my value."

The Get on the Floor singer also discussed how Ben Affleck has helped her to tap into her most confident self, "Every part of me, my body, my voice, my choices, even like my mistakes. All of it made me who I am and got me to where I am today."

She continued, revering the Good Will Hunting actor," I feel even more relaxed and comfortable, which makes me feel even more beautiful than I have ever felt with someone else.”

The 54-year-old Ain’t Your Mama singer also touched on the topic of feeling beautiful and stated that she has finally started to embrace and love every part of her unconditionally.

“I'm finally at the point in my life where I love every part of myself unapologetically,” she said.

For the unversed, the pair tied the knot in the summer of 2022. They reconciled in May of 2021, following Jennifer Lopez’s split with Alex Rodriguez.