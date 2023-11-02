 
menu
entertainment
Thursday, November 02, 2023
By
Samuel Moore

Jennifer Lopez breaks silence on Ben Affleck marriage

Jennifer Lopez Cherishes Ben Affleck For His Support During Vogue Interview

By
Samuel Moore

Thursday, November 02, 2023

File Footage Jennifer Lopez Claims Ben Affleck Cherishes Her Worth
File Footage Jennifer Lopez Claims Ben Affleck Cherishes Her Worth

Ben Affleck has apparently made Jennifer Lopez the apple of his eye. 

In an interview published in Vogue, Jennifer Lopez shares candid details about her one year of marriage with husband Ben Affleck.

Revealing the amount of affection her partner of choice showers her with, Lopez acknowledged, "Ben wants me to understand my worth and know my value."

The Get on the Floor singer also discussed how Ben Affleck has helped her to tap into her most confident self, "Every part of me, my body, my voice, my choices, even like my mistakes. All of it made me who I am and got me to where I am today."

She continued, revering the Good Will Hunting actor," I feel even more relaxed and comfortable, which makes me feel even more beautiful than I have ever felt with someone else.”

The 54-year-old Ain’t Your Mama singer also touched on the topic of feeling beautiful and stated that she has finally started to embrace and love every part of her unconditionally.

“I'm finally at the point in my life where I love every part of myself unapologetically,” she said.

For the unversed, the pair tied the knot in the summer of 2022. They reconciled in May of 2021, following Jennifer Lopez’s split with Alex Rodriguez.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry’s life is now a miserable snooze-fest

Prince Harry’s life is now a miserable snooze-fest
Is Jennifer Lawrence Returning To The Hunger Games?

Is Jennifer Lawrence Returning To The Hunger Games?
'Kate Middleton taking criticism seriously' video

'Kate Middleton taking criticism seriously'

HBO shares discouraging update on ‘Euphoria’ season 3

HBO shares discouraging update on ‘Euphoria’ season 3
‘The House of Dragon’ gets encouraging update on season 2

‘The House of Dragon’ gets encouraging update on season 2
'Meghan's 'new venture' has power to make or break her Hollywood dream'

'Meghan's 'new venture' has power to make or break her Hollywood dream'
'Americans want Harry and Meghan to go back to UK' video

'Americans want Harry and Meghan to go back to UK'
Meghan Markle’s life is a ‘ridiculous’ bout of sensationalism

Meghan Markle’s life is a ‘ridiculous’ bout of sensationalism
Meghan Markle's started Prince Harry on 'freedom and travel'

Meghan Markle's started Prince Harry on 'freedom and travel'
Taylor Tomlinson creates history with rare achievement in late-night TV shows

Taylor Tomlinson creates history with rare achievement in late-night TV shows
Prince Harry’s courage to ‘break free’ is from engagement day

Prince Harry’s courage to ‘break free’ is from engagement day
Prince William not invited to AI safety summit?

Prince William not invited to AI safety summit?