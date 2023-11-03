 
Friday, November 03, 2023
How did Jennifer Aniston react to Matthew Perry's death?

Friday, November 03, 2023

How did Jennifer Aniston react to Matthew Perry's death?

Jennifer Aniston and Matthew Perry were very close. So, when the latter shocking death news broke to the star and her fellow actress of The Friends, "they were devastated."

The heartbreaking revelation was shared by the series director James Burrows on Today.

Describing Jennifer, Courteney Cox, and Lisa Kudrow's reaction following the sorrowful news, he recalled, "They were destroyed, adding, "It's a brother dying."

Meanwhile, officially reacting to Matthew's passing, the Friends cast released a joint statement.

"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew," they said. "We were more than just castmates. We are a family."

It continued, "There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss."

Matthew previously spilled the beans on his big crush on Jennifer. Sharing the details in his memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Trouble, he revealed that he asked the 54-year-old for a date only to be rejected by her.

"I only compounded the error by then asking her out," noting, "[Jennifer] declined (which made it very difficult to actually go out with her), but said that she'd love to be friends with me, and I compounded the compound by blurting, 'We can't be friends!'"

