The footage of the accident showed the actor accidentally crashing his white truck in Raffalo’s Pizza shop

'Succession' star Alan Ruck addresses Hollywood car crash

Succession star Alan Ruck has finally broken his silence on the massive car crash where he smashed his white truck in a Hollywood pizza place during a night drive but fortunately stayed safe and didn't even get a scratch.



The crash happened on Tuesday, and the actor remained tight-lipped about the incident before running into the photographers while leaving a convenience store on Thursday.

Alan Ruck breaks silence on his car crash incident

The actor was dressed casually in a grey hoodie and white t-shirt paired with black shorts and had a brace on his left knee.

Alan was asked if he was doing okay after the crash on Tuesday. He replied by limping with a sleeve over his left knee but said that this was not related to the crash and was only a sign of his old age.

He added, "I am fine, and thank God that no one was killed in the incident."

Alan's crash linked to his famous Ferrari crash scene

According to The Blast, the 67-year-old actor appeared to be well aware that his car crash was being compared to his famous Ferrari crash scene in Ferris Bueller's Day Off.

He said, "I guess that's what people are saying."



Alan Ruck's crashes his truck into a pizza place

The footage of the accident showed the actor accidentally crashing his white truck in Raffalo’s Pizza shop in Hollywood around 9 p.m.

'Succession' star Alan Ruck addresses Hollywood car crash

It has been reported that two bystanders sustained minor injuries, and fortunately no one endured any serious injuries.