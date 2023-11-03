 
Friday, November 03, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Britney Spears ‘stabbed’ Justin Timberlake ‘in the back’ with revenge tell-all

Jutin Timberlake and his wife Jessica Biel feel “betrayed” by Britney Spears after she spilt details of her whirlwind romance with singer-actor in her memoir The Woman in Me.

The Palmer star and his better half believe that Spears should not have thrown Timberlake under the bus over their affair so many years after their split.

They are “extremely upset” as they supported Spears during her conservatorship but instead of being thankful, she attacked Timberlake in her memoir.

An insider told Closer Magazine, “Justin and Jessica have been extremely upset by Britney’s revelations and claims which have also left them feeling very betrayed – especially when they spoke out publicly to support her during her conservatorship trial.”

“So to have her bring up such private and very personal details about her relationship with Justin – especially knowing he’s married with two young children – feels like a stab in the back,” the source continued.

The insider added, “Justin was in a state of shock when he heard about the claims, questioning why she felt the need to throw him under the bus when there’s been no bad blood between them for over 20 years.”

Following the memoir release, Timberlake tried to reach out to Spears to confront her over the book. However; after consulting his wife and some friends, he changed his mind.

“He appreciates that Britney is still hurting and probably never meant to cause any drama. He feels that it’s best now to let it lie, rather than create more issues,” the insider added.

