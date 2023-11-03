Lupita Nyong'o is embracing other relationships in life after recently breaking up with boyfriend Selema Masekela last month

Lupita Nyong'o reveals support system after Selema Maskela breakup

The 40-year-old actress honored her close friend Palmer Hefferan on Thursday by sharing an Instagram post of the two of them together.

Lupita, wrote at the bottom of the post, referring to her breakup with Selema, "Recently, when my life was turned upside-down from heartbreak, Palmer flew in swiftly to be by my side and help me through the hardest days as I adjusted to my new reality."

The Black Panther star praised her friend's unwavering loyalty throughout the years at the outset of the article.

"Palmer is the kind of friend I can rely on in good times and bad. We don’t have to talk every day, but when we do, we pick up exactly where we left off," she further penned.

Her homage comes a few weeks after she announced her breakup from Selema.

"Thank you for all the kindness I have received from sharing my heartbreak news. The words of encouragement mean more to me than I anticipated. They are balm," Lupita wrote in an Instagram story message last month.