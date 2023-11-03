The cast of Mean Girls reunited for a commercial but Rachel McAdams who played the iconic role of Regina George was absent from it

Why Rachel McAdams ditched 'Mean Girls' reunion?

Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, and Lacey Chabert, the main girl gang from the 2004 teen comedy, came together for a recent Walmart commercial.

An insider privy to Page Six revealed the reason behind Rachel not being there for the Black Friday ad, "She didn't want to do it." They added that all the main cast members received the offer but only three of them agreed to it.

"It was definitely a loss not having Rachel there, but they had a great time talking about being moms," the source continued.

The TV commercial, which also features Rajiv Surendra and Daniel Franzese, was released nine years after high-school film debuted in theatres.

The gig also saw several iconic zingers and references from the movie as Lindsay says in a voiceover, "On Wednesdays we wear pink, but now we shop Walmart Black Friday deals."

The commercial also re-created some of the most famous moments from the film, such as the Christmas performance of Jingle Bell Rockand Amanda being the dumb weather reporter as Karen Smith.