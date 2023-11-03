 
Friday, November 03, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Nick Cannon’s baby mama Bre Tiesi recalls being with Michael B. Jordan

Eloise Wells Morin

Selling Sunset star and Nick Cannon’s baby mama Bre Tiesi was once involved with Michael B. Jordan

During the eventful seventh season of Selling Sunset, reality star Bre Tiesi dropped a bombshell about Marvel star Michael B. Jordan that left her castmates stunned.

Over a group dinner, the 32-year-old revealed that she had once got intimate with none other than Hollywood heartthrob Michael B. Jordan. The revelation took Emma Hernan, Chrishell Stause, and Amanza Smith by surprise.

In a conversation about celebrity crushes, Stause asked Tiesi who she would choose to be intimate with. Without hesitation, Smith blurted out "Michael B. Jordan." To everyone's astonishment, Tiesi admitted, "I could do that, and I've done that."

Hernan's eyes widened, and she couldn't contain her shock. "Oh! You have?!" she exclaimed. "Oh, my god!”

Meanwhile, in July 2022, Tiesi welcomed her first child, Legendary Love Cannon with Nick Cannon. 

Although she and Cannon continue to share important milestones together, Tiesi has emphasized her independence on the show. She says has worked hard to achieve her success and wants to provide her son with everything on her own terms.

Regarding her relationship with Nick, who has fathered 12 children with different partners, she said, “I love Nick. I’m happy with my relationship, however that is, and like, if I date, I date.”

"I mean, I do what I want to do, but I still would never disrespect Nick. I just wouldn’t," Tiesi explained. “And even his situations and stuff, I’ve always been nothing but respectful of that. I know people don’t get it, and I don’t care that people don’t get it.”

