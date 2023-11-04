'Date chosen for royal book likely to anger King Charles and William'

Journalist and author Omid Scobie is all set to release his upcoming book "Endgame" this month.

Given his alleged closeness to Harry and Meghan, royal experts believe that the book contains some damning allegations against King Charles and his family.

Scbobie, the co-founder of "Finding Freedom" is also being criticized by royal fans for the date he has chosen to release his book.

The book is expected to further deteriorate relations between Prince Harry and the royal family.

Multiple royal supporters said the book coincides with the anniversary of a historic fire at Windsor Castle in 1992 and the release date chosen by the author is expected to anger King Charles and Prince William.

But a look at Scobie's social media accounts shows that the book would be released on November 21 while the fire erupted at Windsor Castle on November 20, 1992.

The fire destroyed 115 rooms, including nine State Rooms.



According to reports, the fire started in Queen Victoria's Private Chapel, where a faulty spotlight ignited a curtain next to the altar. Within minutes the blaze was unstoppable and had spread to St George's Hall next door. The fire was first spotted around 11:30 in the morning and within three hours 225 firefighters from seven counties were battling the flames. At the peak of the operation, they were using 36 pumps, discharging 1½ million gallons of water.





