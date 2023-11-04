Prince Harry's friend sees his wife as 'Stairway to heaven'

The Duke of Sussex is currently based in the United States with his wife Meghan Markle

Prince Harry's friend sees his wife as 'Stairways to heaven'

Nacho Figueras, who is known as David Beckham of Polo, is one of Prince Harry's best friends.



He is the ambassador of the Duke of Sussex's charity Santibale and accompanied the royal to Aisa during his recent visit.

During their visit, Nacho shared a picture with Harry and mentioned the duo's spouses in the caption, "Shopping for our wives."

Harry is married to former US actress Meghan Markle while Nacho's wife is an Argentine socialite, photographer, fashion businesswoman, and former high jumper.

The Argentinian player's fans have noticed that Nacho has been sharing some stunning pictures of his wife Delfina Blaquier.

On Friday, he posted his wife's photo with the caption, "Stairways to heaven."

A look at his Instagram shows Nacho's three last posts contain pictures of his gorgeous wife.











