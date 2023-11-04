 
Saturday, November 04, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker welcome son Rocky 13 Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have reportedly welcomed their first baby together

Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, November 04, 2023

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have reportedly welcomed their first baby together
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have reportedly welcomed their first baby together

Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian and musician Travis Barker are now parents to their first child together.

Multiple sources have confirmed that Kourtney delivered a baby boy last week after facing fertility struggles for over two years, per People. The couple tried various IVF treatments but were unsuccessful until last year when Kourtney became pregnant naturally.

This new arrival marks Kourtney's fourth child - she shares three kids named Mason, Penelope, and Reign with ex Scott Disick. Travis also has two children from his previous marriage to Shanna Moakler named Landon and Alabama.

Back in Spetmber, the couple went through a worrying time when Kourtney needed surgery during her pregnancy to save the baby's life.

In recent interviews, Kourtney noted how she felt getting pregnant without medical intervention was destiny. After failed IVF attempts, the couple had given up on conceiving when she unexpectedly fell pregnant.

“I just say: how could you question God's plan? Because that's how I see this pregnancy, which came when both Travis and I weren't even thinking about it anymore and a year after we stopped IVF,” she told Vanity Fair Italia.

Travis even spilled their son's potential name as Rocky Thirteen Barker days before the birth. He also revealed that Kourtney’s due date will be this week.

