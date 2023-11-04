Kylie Jenner pulls Kendall Jenner's leg on 28th birthday

Kylie Jenner knows how to tease her elder sister (Kendall Jenner) on her 28th birthday.



Taking to Instagram Story, the fashion diva shared a birthday present from her sister, which included a bouquet and a note.

Now, the cheeky little note can be called sororal trolling, as it reads, "Happy birthday, sister, 30 years old!!!! Times flies. Love you, Kylie." However, the supermodel was only 28.

Responding to the roast, Kendal flipped the bird on the picture of her sister's birthday tribute on Instagram Story, writing, 'Lmao.'

Meanwhile, the L.A native was flooded with sweet birthday wishes from the Kardashian clan.

Starting with Kris Jenner, she penned, "Happy birthday to my beautiful, kind, generous, giving, smart, talented, creative, amazing, and thoughtful daughter Kenny!!"

Kim Kardashian, meanwhile, wrote, "Happy Birthday, my beautiful Horse Girl KJ! Our road trips and our travels will always be my favorite memories together, and I can't wait to create even more! You always bring the grounding energy we all need. You are such a light! I pray this year will bring you peace and more love and happiness."



Khloe Kardashian shared her tribute, "Kendall, you are one of the most rare, loyal, gentle, multi-faceted souls I have ever known."





