Jennifer Aniston's worst fear comes true: Read to know

Jennifer Aniston dreaded for 20 years that this outcome might come true

Jennifer Aniston's worst fear comes true

Matthew Perry and Jennifer Aniston shared an extremely close bond. But the latter often dreaded the thought of losing her friend to his harmful habits.



It came true on October, 29. However, the reason was reportedly not substance abuse, but the tragedy shook the 54-year-old.

At the funeral, Jen arrived early and "kept to herself" in the ceremony at Forest Lawn cemetery in Los Angeles, according to Daily Mail.

The rest of the Friends cast arrived together, bar Matt LeBlanc, to bid their farewell to their co-star.

An insider shared the inner emotions of the Good Morning Show star that following his recovery from the Friends reunion, "Jennifer genuinely thought his worst days were behind him. So his death just two years later has come as a bitter body blow to her."

The source continued, "It doesn't matter whether he died as a result of a freak accident or whether it was directly connected to his drug issues; this was a day that Jennifer has dreaded coming for 20 years."

Matthew breathed his last at 54 following an alleged accident of drowning at his California, home.