 
menu
entertainment
Sunday, November 05, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

How Travis Barker's love for Rocky George shaped his son's name?

Barker appeared on the 'One Life One Chance' podcast, and confirmed that 'Rocky 13' would be his son's name

By
Mason Hughes

Sunday, November 05, 2023

How Travis Barkers love for Rocky George shaped his sons name?
How Travis Barker's love for Rocky George shaped his son's name?

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker and The Kardashians star Kourtney Kardashian have recently welcomed their first child, and to everyone's surprise, the celebrity couple did not build up intrigue around the name of their son.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian name their son Rocky 13

Reports confirm that they have named their baby boy Rocky Thirteen Barker. This didn't come as a surprise to the celebrity couple's fans because Travis already teased this name back in July and also explained the reasons for liking this name.

According to The Mirror, the star drummer with his 17-year-old daughter, Alabama, whom he shares with ex Shanna Moakler, starred in an episode of Complex Magazine's GOAT talk.

The final game they played at the show asked their opinion about a GOAT (Greatest of All Times) baby name.

Travis's hint about son's name back in July

Travis said, "I like Rocky 13," though the name was immediately disapproved by his daughter, who said, "That's so bad."

Barker explained the context behind his liking of the name as he said, "Rocky George played the guitar for Suicidal Tendencies, and 13 is just the greatest number of all time. It is also the name of the greatest boxing movies of all time."

Barker appeared on One Life One Chance podcast on October 20, 2023, and confirmed that Rocky 13 would be his son's name. 

More From Entertainment:

Kourtney Kardashian fuels breakup calls after ‘Scorpio baby’

Kourtney Kardashian fuels breakup calls after ‘Scorpio baby’
Sheryl Crow honoured in Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, credits lifelong love for music video

Sheryl Crow honoured in Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, credits lifelong love for music
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'miss the mark' after 'trying too hard'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'miss the mark' after 'trying too hard'
Prince William explains 'I'm not that old' after kid brands him 57

Prince William explains 'I'm not that old' after kid brands him 57
Shawn Levy dives into uncharted territory with Netflix's 'All the Light We Cannot See' video

Shawn Levy dives into uncharted territory with Netflix's 'All the Light We Cannot See'
Jennifer Aniston's worst fear comes true: Read to know

Jennifer Aniston's worst fear comes true: Read to know

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make 'calculative' decisions to win public

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make 'calculative' decisions to win public
John Stamos's ex Teri Copley responds to cheating accusations

John Stamos's ex Teri Copley responds to cheating accusations
King Charles is branded 'unpopular' father of 'power-hungry heir' by Meghan Markle pal

King Charles is branded 'unpopular' father of 'power-hungry heir' by Meghan Markle pal
Glastonbury 2024 breaks tradition with dual female headliners video

Glastonbury 2024 breaks tradition with dual female headliners
Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers enjoy stylish dinner date in Greenwich village

Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers enjoy stylish dinner date in Greenwich village
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have to 'bear' popularity of Prince William?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have to 'bear' popularity of Prince William?