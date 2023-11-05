The Duchess of Sussex warned the consequences of her actions and future moves are ‘important to consider

Meghan Markle needs to carefully consider the consequences

The Duchess of Sussex has just been warned about there being massive consequences to any moves that may be made.

Entertainment expert Mark Boardman issued these claims about her potential memoir.

All of this has been shared during his chat with Daily Express US.

During the course of this chat, he started by saying, “Meghan Markle has the potential to make a substantial amount of money from her memoirs, ranging from several million dollars for the advance alone to tens of millions or more when accounting for royalties, international rights, and related opportunities.”

After all, “Being a significant public profile like Meghan Markle can secure substantial advance payments from publishers.”

In regards to memoirs, Mr Boardman explained, “Advances for high-profile memoirs can range from several million dollars to even tens of millions, depending on the bidding war among publishers.”

“Meghan's memoirs could stir controversy and reignite debates surrounding her relationship with the Royal Family, especially if she chooses to reveal previously undisclosed details.”

Not to mention, “Any further revelations or 'bombshells' about her time as a royal could impact her career and reputation in various ways with an almost impossible task to make a further comeback.”

However, “The impact largely depends on the nature of the disclosures. Positive revelations about her experiences and her charity work could enhance her reputation and strengthen her brand as a humanitarian.”

Before concluding he also issued a warning and added, “if her memoirs contain highly critical or contentious content, it could strain her relationship with the Royal Family further and polarize public opinion. It's a fine line to walk, and Meghan would need to carefully consider the potential consequences.”