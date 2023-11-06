 
menu
entertainment
Monday, November 06, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Kyle Richards gets teary while addressing Mauricio Umansky split

Kyle said that their three daughters still live with them, and only Farrah has gotten her own place

By
Mason Hughes

Monday, November 06, 2023

Kyle Richards gets teary while addressing Mauricio Umansky split
Kyle Richards gets teary while addressing Mauricio Umansky split

Kyle Richards' composure crumbled as she became tearful while discussing her split from her estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky. 

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was doing a Q&A session in Vegas when she was directly hit with a question, "Where do things stand between you and Mauricio Umansky?"

Kyle Richard's emotions over Mauricio Umansky split

According to TMZ, Kyle could not hold back her tears while answering the question. She said, "We are trying to navigate this as best as we can," adding that they love each other, and they are a family no matter what happens.

She explained that their three daughters still live with them, and only Farrah has gotten her own place.

The 54-year-old actress continued with teary eyes, "Mauricio is busy doing Dancing with the Stars, so he has not been around much. We know we love each other, and we are trying to figure it out."

She appeared to be frustrated by people telling her just to fix the issue as she clarified that their relationship problem is not as simple as it sounds.

This comes after the incident where she referenced her split from Umansky as an outright divorce. The couple continues to live together, and it appears that they might want to reconcile but still haven't overcome the obstacles. 

More From Entertainment:

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker thrilled with arrival of baby boy video

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker thrilled with arrival of baby boy
Nicolas Cage struggles with meme infamy: 'Didn't sign up for this'

Nicolas Cage struggles with meme infamy: 'Didn't sign up for this'
Celine Dion emerges from health struggles, sparking comeback speculations video

Celine Dion emerges from health struggles, sparking comeback speculations
Prince Harry reveals Matthew Perry reminded him of Princess Diana

Prince Harry reveals Matthew Perry reminded him of Princess Diana
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle getting used to lavish 'California Christmas'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle getting used to lavish 'California Christmas'

Kate Middleton branded 'crazy' by Prince William over sports habits

Kate Middleton branded 'crazy' by Prince William over sports habits
Roman Catholic Bishop slams Sabrina Carpenter for violating church filming policy

Roman Catholic Bishop slams Sabrina Carpenter for violating church filming policy
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle using privileges for 'gains' of 'personal image'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle using privileges for 'gains' of 'personal image'
Brad Pitt's hilarious take on David Fincher shoots steals show at LACMA gala video

Brad Pitt's hilarious take on David Fincher shoots steals show at LACMA gala
Lauryn Hill claps back at fans' criticism over tardiness

Lauryn Hill claps back at fans' criticism over tardiness
Kyle Richards goes alcohol-free amid Mauricio Umansky split

Kyle Richards goes alcohol-free amid Mauricio Umansky split
King Charles waiting on 'great healer time' to 'forgive' Prince Harry

King Charles waiting on 'great healer time' to 'forgive' Prince Harry