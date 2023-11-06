 
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince William says ‘exciting few days ahead’ as he shares new video from Singapore

Prince William arrived in Singapore without Kate Middleton after 11 years

Prince William has shared his first video from Singapore as he arrived there without his wife Kate Middleton for Earthshot Prize awards ceremony.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the future king captioned the post “Wonderful to see you all this evening, Singapore!

“Thank you for hosting us for the third annual Earthshot Prize here this week. We can't wait to highlight sustainability successes from across Asia (and beyond!) and support innovative solutions to our planet's greatest challenges.”

Sharing the poster that confirms dates for his royal engagements in Singapore, Prince William said “An exciting few days ahead...! Here are just some of the things happening in Singapore.”

Earlier, when William arrived in Singapore late on Sunday, he tweeted “Hello Singapore.

“It’s fantastic to be back in Singapore for this year’s Earthshot Prize ceremony, after eleven years.” 

