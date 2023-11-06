Prince William returned to Singapore without Kate Middleton on Sunday after 11 years

Prince William finally reveals reason why Kate Middleton didn’t join him in Singapore

Prince William has finally explained the reason why his wife Kate Middleton did not join him in Singapore as the Prince of Wales arrived there for Earthshot Prize awards ceremony.



Speaking at United for Wildlife summit, Prince William explained, saying the Princess of Wales was helping their eldest son Prince George with school exams.

Royal expert Chris Ship shared the video of the future King where he explains the reason.

Chris Ship tweeted, “Prince William is speaking at the @united4wildlife summit - also in Singapore this week.

“He’s explained why Kate isn’t here this week (she is helping Prince George with school exams).”

The royal expert further says, “William spoke of how rangers are still being killed by poachers determined to hunt animals.”

Another royal expert Richard Palmer tweeted, “The royals are all about using their “convening powers” to bring people together.

“At the global summit of the United for Wildlife group he created in 2014, Prince William has just announced seven governments will now collaborate to stop illegal wildlife trade money laundering.”



