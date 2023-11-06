 
Monday, November 06, 2023
William Blythe Haynes

Prince Harry becoming less valuable to Meghan Markle with each passing day

Editor predicts short-lived future for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's marriage

William Blythe Haynes

Monday, November 06, 2023

Prince Harry appears to be growing “less significant” in the eyes of his wife, Meghan Markle, who is currently channeling all her efforts into making a Hollywood comeback.

The claim was made by former Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter while making a striking prediction about the future of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's marriage

Carter suggested that Harry and Meghan's marriage won't last for decades, as the Duchess seems to have achieved all she desired from the Duke, potentially leading to the end of their union.

He explained, “I envision the marriage lasting only years, rather than decades. I believe she has outmaneuvered poor Harry and secured what she sought: fame, wealth, and a title.”

Carter further remarked, “Her reliance on him is waning by the day,” hinting that Meghan might have been with Harry primarily due to his influential family and financial resources.

In response to rumors about Meghan's desire to return to acting, Carter expressed skepticism about her making a comeback in acting but quipped, “If a Real Housewives of Montecito show is in the works, she'd be a natural fit.”

